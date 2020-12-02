Menu
A pet dog has died from heat exhaustion today after it was left tied up in a backyard with no water and no shelter.
Dog left to die in scorching sun

by Kara Sonter
2nd Dec 2020 6:13 PM
A pet dog has died from heat exposure today in Brisbane's south.

RSPCA Queensland Inspector Ben Newman was called to the critical job on the southside where a dog was suffering heat exhaustion.

According to the RSPCA, the dog had been left tethered to a clothesline in someone's backyard.

They said no one was home at the time and no food, water or shelter was provided for the dog.

RSPCA Queensland Inspector Ben Newman was called to help a dog that was left in a backyard, in the sun with not water in Brisbane’s south today. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
RSPCA Queensland Inspector Ben Newman was called to help a dog that was left in a backyard, in the sun with not water in Brisbane’s south today. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

They said the dog had also tangled its lead around the clothesline, which restricted its movement.

Inspector Newman seized the dog, which was in a critical condition after exposure to 33C heat.

The dog was rushed to the RSPCA's veterinary surgery at Wacol, but the dog was dead upon arrival.

Chief Inspector Daniel Young urged people to think of their pets during these hot conditions.

"It's only the second day of summer, please ensure that when animals are unattended they have access to food, water and shelter at all times," Chief Inspector Young said.

The dog's heat-related death comes as the state continues to swelter through high temperatures this week.

 

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).

 

 

Originally published as Dog left to die in scorching sun

