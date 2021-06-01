Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man with ‘brain eating disease’ fined for violent public threats
Man with ‘brain eating disease’ fined for violent public threats
Crime

Dog owner fined for threatening to kill council ranger

by Elizabeth Neil
1st Jun 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 47-year-old Gympie man suffering from a brain disorder could be heard threatening and hurling abuse at a Gympie Regional Council ranger outside a coffee shop in Mary St.

Brent Aaron Wickham pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to charges of public nuisance and for threatening to kill a council ranger, after he reacted viciously when approached by two rangers in March 2021.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Wickham acted aggressively towards the rangers, on March 3 and March 11.

Wickham was approached by two council rangers the first time, after he was seen holding a dog between his legs while sitting at a table outside a coffee shop in Mary St, raising suspicions the dog was unleashed in public.

He said one of the rangers retrieved a leash from the truck, which he intended to give to Wickham, but he immediately became unhinged.

"At this point the defendant stood up and said 'don't come near me mate, don't come f---ing near me," he said.

Wickham continued to hurl abuse at the ranger, who then retreated into his truck, feeling threatened by Wickham's unprovoked behaviour, Sergeant Stevens said.

He said that on another occasion, Wickham was found once again walking his dog unleashed early in the morning, and was approached by another ranger.

Wickham once again became unhinged when approached, hurling abuse at the ranger.

He also threatened to kill the ranger who had approached him on March 3.

Defence lawyer Neesha Maidwell said her client suffered from a "brain eating disease" called pyrrole disorder, which caused dramatic shifts in mood and stopped his brain from creating serotonin which sends him into "protective mode".

His early plea showed he was remorseful for his actions, she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described Wickham's behaviour as "appalling".

As this was his first offence, he was fined $1200 for his actions and no conviction recorded.

Originally published as Dog owner fined for threatening to kill council ranger

More Stories

crime editors picks public threats violence
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ councillor labels LGAQ a ‘bunch of lefties’

        Premium Content CQ councillor labels LGAQ a ‘bunch of lefties’

        News A decision whether or not to participate in a climate resilience program sparked debate around the table at a recent council meeting.

        • 1st Jun 2021 11:00 AM
        Witness suffers head injury in alleged BWS robbery

        Premium Content Witness suffers head injury in alleged BWS robbery

        Crime Police are investigating whether the alleged assault and robbery is linked to...

        • 1st Jun 2021 10:48 AM
        Suspected stolen vehicle found in Rocky street

        Premium Content Suspected stolen vehicle found in Rocky street

        News Police have located a vehicle suspected of being stolen.

        Rookie teen jockey’s incredible day on the track

        Premium Content Rookie teen jockey’s incredible day on the track

        Horses The teenage star impressed by winning a double at just her second day of race...