Dog owner in court over vile threats made to RSPCA officer

AN RSPCA officer was forced to call police after a Rockhampton woman started shouting threats from her front yard because she was “upset” about her dogs.

Maree Elizabeth Grealy pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 24 to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 5.20pm on March 10 an RSPCA inspector went to an address on Spike St, Berserker, in relation to an investigation.

Ms King said Grealy became agitated and aggressive and yelled the following statements at the officer from her front yard, which was heard by a nearby witness.

“F--- off before I get a f---ing gun and shoot you b---,” Ms King read.

“You want to see my f---ing temper. You want to see my f---ing police record.

“F---ing see what happens to you. This f---ing b---- better watch it.”

The RSPCA officer returned to her vehicle and awaited police.

Grealy was honest to police about committing the offence and apologised to the RSPCA inspector.

Grealy told Magistrate Cameron Press she committed the offence because she was “upset about the dogs”.

Mr Press told her that was no excuse for her behaviour.

Grealy was fined $400. A criminal conviction was recorded.