Dog owner's act of kindness to woman who stole their pooch

HEADNIG HOME: Misty the terrier, who who went missing from Taroom in July, will be re-united with her owners, after she was recovered at a Mitchell vet accompanied by a woman who was using her as a companion dog.

A DOG, taken from Taroom nine months ago, is heading home to be re-united with her owners, and now they want to help the woman who took her.

Misty was identified in Mitchell on Thursday morning, when a woman living interstate brought the dog, who she had re-named Gypsy, to the local vet to be micro-chipped.

The vet found Misty had already been micro-chipped, and upon calling the owners, the woman who had taken Misty took her and left, leading police to track her down at a nearby residence.

Mitchell Police Officer in Charge Adam Robertson said Misty had never been reported stolen, as the family had assumed the worst.

"They thought Misty had been killed by a snake," he said.

When the Taroom family received a call from the Mitchell Veterinary Surgery on Thursday, they couldn't believe the news.

"Misty wasn't ever reported stolen, and in actual fact it had been found wondering near the property, and the person who found it decided to keep it, rather than make enquiries," he said.

"The woman lives interstate, she took Misty back with her as a companion dog, since her husband had just passed away, and she wanted to fill the void. That was her motivation for not trying to return it.

"She came back to the Mitchell area to visit family, and got the dog de-sexed and micro-chipped while she was here."

Sgt Robertson said when the vet identified "Gypsy's" original micro-chip, the proper lawful owners were contacted.

"It became too much for this woman, who wasn't going to relinquish it so took it back in her car," he said.

"We later found her, and found out the full story."

Sgt Robertson believes this was part of the reason behind the owner's decision not to press charges.

"Misty's family are stoked to be reunited with their beloved pooch," he said.

"The owner has children, and they were quite attached. Misty was a very valued member of their family.

"They don't want to make a complaint of theft."

Sgt Robertson said he wanted to help the woman find a replacement companion dog.

"If anyone was in a position to donate a companion animal, something very low maintenance, they can contact Mitchell Police and we can set that up," he said.

"She would desperately appreciate a replacement."

If you have information about a replacement companion dog, please contact Sgt Robertson on (07) 4623 1495.