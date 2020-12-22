Dog owners encouraged to have their say on off-leash areas

Rockhampton Regional Council is inviting dog owners to have their say on potential locations for new dog off-leash areas.

Council provides a number of off-leash areas where dogs can exercise freely, play with their owners and socialise with other dogs.

To ensure the needs of the community and their fur-friends are being met, residents are invited to undertake a survey to share their views on dog off-leash areas in the region.

Parks Councillor Cherie Rutherford said feedback gained from the survey would be used in future planning for off-leash areas.

“Council recognises there is an appetite among the community for more places that allow for free run in a more natural environment,” she said.

“These areas play an important role in health and wellbeing of our community and our furry companions.

“We want to make sure we are getting the best possible feedback from the community to help inform our planning processes.

“We really want to learn more about your dog walking routines, how you use our existing areas and where you would most like to see new off-leash areas.

“To be able to deliver what you want now, and in the future, we need your input.

“Your feedback will have a big impact on what we focus on going forward, so I would strongly encourage everyone to take 10 minutes to complete the survey and let us know what matters to you and your furry friend.”

To complete council’s survey by February 1, 2021, go to https://engage.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/

MORE COUNCIL NEWS:

Ballot drawn for Rocky’s ‘huge’ 17 mayoral candidate field

New bridges on rural road improve safety and load limits

Adventure ahead with new trails opening in CQ