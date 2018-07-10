Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PET ADVICE: Owning a pet can be especially beneficial to seniors.
PET ADVICE: Owning a pet can be especially beneficial to seniors. Wavebreakmedia
News

Rocky council's special initiative for pensioner's pooches

by Christine Mckee
10th Jul 2018 1:36 PM

PENSIONERS will now be allowed to own one desexed dog without paying any registration fee under a change to Rockhampton Regional Council's fee schedule for 2018-19.

The changes was agreed to a yesterday's council meeting noting that the initiative would pose only a relatively small cost to the council.

Cr Ellen Smith called it was a "great initiative" that had been adopted by some other councils.

"A lot of pensioners have a dog for companionship," she said.

The fee had been set at $17 for a desexed dog or $8.50 if the dog was microchipped and desexed.

Pensioners with more than one dog would continue to pay the original amount per animal, after the first dog.

A proposed increase to swimming pool entrance fees from $2 to $2.50 will be deferred until August 1 to allow communication to be undertaken.

dog registration pensioner concession card rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Impressive auction results show rise in Rocky house market

    premium_icon Impressive auction results show rise in Rocky house market

    Property Buyers are interested in properties that are priced to value

    Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    premium_icon Livingstone Council looks to make money from its waste

    News Microfactories the solution to landfill and waste on Capricorn Coast

    Busy CQ highway cleared after truck roll over

    Busy CQ highway cleared after truck roll over

    Breaking UPDATE: Truck driver remains in hospital in stable condition

    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Local Partners