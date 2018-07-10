Rocky council's special initiative for pensioner's pooches

PET ADVICE: Owning a pet can be especially beneficial to seniors.

PENSIONERS will now be allowed to own one desexed dog without paying any registration fee under a change to Rockhampton Regional Council's fee schedule for 2018-19.

The changes was agreed to a yesterday's council meeting noting that the initiative would pose only a relatively small cost to the council.

Cr Ellen Smith called it was a "great initiative" that had been adopted by some other councils.

"A lot of pensioners have a dog for companionship," she said.

The fee had been set at $17 for a desexed dog or $8.50 if the dog was microchipped and desexed.

Pensioners with more than one dog would continue to pay the original amount per animal, after the first dog.

A proposed increase to swimming pool entrance fees from $2 to $2.50 will be deferred until August 1 to allow communication to be undertaken.