Rocky council's special initiative for pensioner's pooches
PENSIONERS will now be allowed to own one desexed dog without paying any registration fee under a change to Rockhampton Regional Council's fee schedule for 2018-19.
The changes was agreed to a yesterday's council meeting noting that the initiative would pose only a relatively small cost to the council.
Cr Ellen Smith called it was a "great initiative" that had been adopted by some other councils.
"A lot of pensioners have a dog for companionship," she said.
The fee had been set at $17 for a desexed dog or $8.50 if the dog was microchipped and desexed.
Pensioners with more than one dog would continue to pay the original amount per animal, after the first dog.
A proposed increase to swimming pool entrance fees from $2 to $2.50 will be deferred until August 1 to allow communication to be undertaken.