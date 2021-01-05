Menu
Pets & Animals

Dog ‘severely injured’ in escalator accident

5th Jan 2021 3:25 PM

 

WARNING: Graphic

A Gold Coast woman has claimed her dog was "severely injured" at Bunnings, after its paw got stuck in an escalator.

Lisa Sinclair shared pictures of the shocking damage to her dog Chelsea - caused by the accident at the Burleigh Waters store - to Facebook, writing that they'd never been to that particular Bunnings before.

"She was on her lead and we were on the escalator. As I stepped off I heard screaming, turned around and her paws got stuck," Ms Sinclair wrote.

Because the dog's paw became stuck in the escalator, Ms Sinclair said her pet had to undergo a partial amputation.

Lisa Sinclair's dog was "severely injured" after its paw got stuck in an escalator at a Gold Coast Bunnings store. Picture: Facebook

"She was rushed to surgery and has extensive damage to both legs and one of her middle balanced toes has been amputated and similar damage to another foot," she wrote.

Ms Sinclair added she has requested compensation from Bunnings over the vet fees, but "the store tells me they are not responsible".

Ms Sinclair's dog, Chelsea, after receiving treatment at the vet. Picture: Facebook

In a statement, Bunnings' Acting Area Manager Dean Nantes told news.com.au the company "were sorry to hear that an incident involving a customer's dog happened at our Burleigh Water's store over the weekend".

"We have been liaising directly with this customer to offer support and are working towards a resolution," he said.

Dogs are welcome in all Bunnings stores provided they are secured safely in a vehicle or trolley, on a lead or wearing a muzzle and carried.

The incident caused “extensive damage” to both of the dog’s legs and one of its toes had to be amputated. Picture: Facebook
The incident caused “extensive damage” to both of the dog’s legs and one of its toes had to be amputated. Picture: Facebook

