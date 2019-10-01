Menu
News

Dog squad called after suspected stolen car torched

Maddelin McCosker
1st Oct 2019 6:15 AM
POLICE, along with the dog squad were called to the scene of a car fire in North Rockhampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The suspected stolen vehicle, a white Nissan X-Trail, was seen on fire after witnesses saw it driving down Carlton St in Kawana before turning right onto the Bruce Highway.

It was seen in the area around 12.45am driving on its rims, throwing sparks and making loud grinding noises.

Shortly after, it turned left into River Rose Rd, the Bunnings access road.

It appears the car was torched and abandoned.

Only one person is reported to have been seen near the vehicle.

Police were called and they tasked the dog squad to help with their investigations.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene around 1.20am.

Queensland Police were contacted for comment but were unable to at this stage.

