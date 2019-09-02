Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dog squad was called in to apprehend a man charged with allegedly evading police on a stolen motorbike overnight.
A dog squad was called in to apprehend a man charged with allegedly evading police on a stolen motorbike overnight.
News

Dog squad called in for alleged Coast car thief

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Sep 2019 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE dog squad was called in after a man allegedly evaded police on a stolen motorbike in Pomona overnight.

At about 9.15pm, the man was spotted allegedly driving the bike on the wrong side of the Connection Road, Pomona.

Officers activated lights and sirens before the motorist turned down Bakers Road and Enchelmeier Road, police allege.

Police allege the motorbike rider headed along a track before hit a barbed wire fence and the man took off on foot.

The dog squad was required to apprehend the man. 

A 38-year-old Torquay man has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, unlicensed driving, possession of dangerous drug (amphetamine) and evade police.   He has also been charged with two counts of assault police and four counts of obstruct police.   The man suffered non life-threatening injuries to his neck and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains.

The man has been charged and will front Maroochydore Magistrates Court at a later date. 

More Stories

dog squad evade police police pomona sunshine coast police susnhine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

    premium_icon Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

    News Positive Batteries becomes stockist for which brand?

    • 2nd Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Dutton has spoken out on why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’

    Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    premium_icon Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    Sport Players leave it all on the field in a nail-biter final to remember

    Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    premium_icon Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    Sport Co-captain says it was trust that gave them the edge