The Rockhampton police dog squad was called to Gracemere late on Monday night after an incident involving two vehicles. FILE PHOTO.
News

Dog squad called to Gracemere tailgating incident

Darryn Nufer
6th Jan 2021 4:18 PM
The Rockhampton police dog squad was called to Gracemere on Monday night after an incident involving two vehicles just before midnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the dog squad attended, but police were not able to provide any further information about the incident.

It is understood there was a report that a female driver was being tailgated by another vehicle and an occupant or occupants of the pursuing vehicle had thrown items at the woman’s car.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges had come from the incident.

