Dog squad called to Gracemere tailgating incident

The Rockhampton police dog squad was called to Gracemere on Monday night after an incident involving two vehicles just before midnight.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the dog squad attended, but police were not able to provide any further information about the incident.

It is understood there was a report that a female driver was being tailgated by another vehicle and an occupant or occupants of the pursuing vehicle had thrown items at the woman’s car.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges had come from the incident.