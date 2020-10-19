Dog squad locates suspect hiding under tarps, tables

The Rockhampton dog squad tracked a man who ran from police on Saturday. Photo: file photo

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly ran from police following a public disturbance at the weekend.

Officers were first called to a Denison Ln residence near Rockhampton CBD around 2pm on Saturday.

It is alleged the male suspect fled the scene upon the arrival of police.

The Rockhampton Dog Squad was deployed to track the man, who was later found hiding under tarps, tables and shelves nearby.

He has since been charged with a string of offences including extortion, common assault, burglary, stealing, trespass, enter premises and commit indictable offence.

The man is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 3.