‘Best friend’ with crash victim to the end

A DOG injured in a horror crash near Nambour that killed his owner waited by the 28-year-old's side for five hours until the crash was discovered by authorities.

Luke McKoy, 28, was overtaking a car at speed when he lost control and crashed into a gum tree on the M1 at Rosemount on Sunday.

The vehicle then careered almost 30m down an embankment.

Mr McKoy's dog Major suffered a dislocated and broken leg, but survived and managed to crawl near Mr McKoy where he stayed with his owner for almost five hours.

Mr McKoy's death - and those of five other motorists between Saturday and Monday - has prompted senior police to issue an urgent warning for calm on Queensland roads.

Mr McKoy's sister, Jasmine Nadin, told The Courier-Mail she had lost her only brother.

"He taught me so much in life and I had always looked up to him," she said.

Police believe Mr McKoy was speeding, and an officer tragically found his phone with a text message from his father asking where he was.

Ms Nadin said that according to the vet she now had three choices when it came to Major: euthanise, amputate his leg, or have custom-made plates inserted.

Luke McKoy with Major and cat

Luke McKoy and cat

"Major was Luke's first dog and his best friend," Ms Nadin said.

"I lost my brother. I'm just not prepared to lose Major too.

"It's a miracle Major survived… It's almost like Luke will live on through Major because we can't seem to figure out how he survived."

A fundraiser has been started to help Ms Nadin raise funds for Major's surgery.

"Last weekend was incredibly tragic with a number of serious crashes across the state, some of which have claimed innocent lives," Acting Superintendent Neal White said.

"These crashes have had an enormous impact, not only on families, but also on entire communities and emergency service personnel."

In the past few days a 63-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Bundaberg, a motorcyclist in his 20s died at Mt Nebo and a 37-year-old man was found deceased in a car near Chinchilla.

Meanwhile police are still hunting two men who fled a double fatality in Windsor in Brisbane just before midnight on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.