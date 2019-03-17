Dog trials heat up in North Rocky

BEST FRIEND: Renay Buchanan (pictured) with her special Kelpie, Archer. at the Dog Sport Competition at Duthie Park in North Rockhampton.

RENAY Buchanan's special connection with her Kelpie, Archer has grown in the past few months since they started preparing for last weekend's North Rockhampton Dog Sport Competition.

As you looked out onto the lush green grass of Duthie Park yesterday, you could see the strong relationship between owner and dog.

Renay has enjoyed bonding with her canine pal since they began training for the event over the Christmas break.

"I love being with my dog and getting that lovely connection, seeing them (dogs) have so much fun and how the people all support each other,” she said as dogs from across the state were put through their paces.

"We train at least two times a week, over Christmas we made sure we trained over that break so we kept doing small bits to keep us going.

"Now this is our first trial for the year, it's the first big test for our training.”

While the Rockhampton woman owned a dog before Archer, she had not been involved in such events until recent times.

"I trained my dog but didn't get to the stage of competing, this time with Archer I wanted to keep going,” she said.

"He's just over two years old now, they start competing when they're 18 months so he's only been in it for a short time.”

Renay explained Archer's performance in the trials, which saw dogs jump through hoops, run through tunnels and make jumps.

"He performed in an open class, so that's open to everyone...probably a bit harder for him at his level, then he performed in the novice level,” she said.

While The Morning Bulletin had caught up with Renay and Archer on Sunday, the trials had already begun on Saturday.

They had already achieved " one clear round” which meant no faults and a qualifying certificate.

Renay was pleased with Archer's efforts.

But this wouldn't be Archer's last opportunity to showcase his skills.

The Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club hold one trial a month.

"We are very active for a small group and a lot of people come so it gets supported very well,” she said.

Dog owners from across the state including areas such as Hervey Bay and Cairns met at the venue where they saw their canine friends perform in running, agility and jumping events.