Dog tried to rip off woman’s calf muscle in horror attack

Yeppoon’s Cilla Goode suffered an horrific leg injury after she was attacked by a dog on Sunday afternoon. It was the same dog that attacked her 14 months earlier. Photo: File

Yeppoon’s Cilla Goode suffered an horrific leg injury after she was attacked by a dog on Sunday afternoon. It was the same dog that attacked her 14 months earlier. Photo: File

A YEPPOON man is demanding answers from Livingstone Shire Council after a family member was attacked by the same dog twice in 14 months.

Shaun Goode said his wife Cilla escaped serious injury in the first attack but the most recent, which happened about 4.45pm on Sunday, had left her traumatised and with more than 40 stitches in her right leg.

The Goodes’ pet dog, Rolly, was also injured by the Bull Arab and had to have multiple stitches.

Mr Goode is horrified this happened again and is demanding to know what action council took after the first attack.

“They told us they were going to put all these things in place to make sure it didn’t happen again,” he said.

“What was their follow-up? I guarantee it was nothing.

“Cilla’s at home now but she spent the night in hospital. They didn’t have to operate, thank God, but she ended up with between 40 and 50 stitches in her leg.

“She can’t put pressure on it for 14 days. She can’t work, she is bedridden.

“She’s very shaken up and obviously in a lot of pain. I’m not an expert, but I don’t know how this goes mentally for her now.

A LSC spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that council was aware of the incident and “it is currently under investigation and inquiries are continuing”.

“Council encourages responsible pet ownership and keeping animals secured on their property,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Goode said that in the first incident, Cilla suffered severe bruising after the dog bit her on the bottom.

In Sunday’s attack, which happened about 400m from their home, she suffered an horrific injury.

Mr Goode was working on his boat when a neighbour came rushing to tell him Cilla had been attacked by a dog.

“Straight away, I knew it was the same dog,” he said.

“Cilla told me she was on the other side of the road. The dog saw her and came racing out of their gate, sprinted straight at her and grabbed her on the leg.

“It tried to rip the calf from her right leg. It’s a severe injury.

“Our dog jumped up and bit it on the face, and it then let go of Cilla and picked up our dog and caused major damage to him.

“Two neighbours from a house came running out and scared it off and it let go of Rolly and went back inside.”

Another neighbour called the ambulance and Cilla was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital.

Mr Goode understands police notified council about Sunday’s attack, and he received a call from a council officer while he and Cilla were in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

He was concerned the dog was still in its yard the morning after the attack but believes it was impounded about lunchtime Monday.

Mr Goode said a council officer came to speak with Cilla about 4pm on Monday and advised her that the dog had been euthanised.

“We’re dog people, we’ve got two dogs, we’ve got nothing against dogs,” Mr Goode said.

“I’ve got no issue with the owner; he wasn’t the one doing the biting.”

Livingstone Shire Council encourages residents to contact the council on 4913 5000 for any animal-related incidents as soon as possible.