Doggone! Stage set for the first Dashi Dash

Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Leesa Olive and jockey Elyce Smith with some of the entrants that will line up in next week’s Dashi Dash at Callaghan Park. Picture: JANN HOULEY

HORSES won’t be the only four-legged animals chasing victory at Callaghan Park on Tuesday.

Thirty daring dachshunds have been nominated for the inaugural LJ Hooker Dashi Dash, a new addition to the Patlaw Securities Kids Christmas at the Races.

The pooches will hit their 12m-long racetrack on the front lawn about 5.30pm after the last of the seven horse races jumps at 5.25pm.

The dachshunds will race in a series of heats. The winners advance to the final, with the first, second and third placegetters awarded cash and prizes.

Organisers received 30 entries for the inaugural Dashi Dash on Tuesday. Picture: JANN HOULEY

Rockhampton Jockey Club operations manager Kelly Suli said the Dashi Dash would be an exciting addition to an already entertaining race day program.

She said organisers were overwhelmed by the interest from the region’s dachshund owners and the support of local businesses which had donated prizes.

They are hoping the Dashi Dash becomes a permanent fixture on the sporting calendar.

Ms Suli said Tuesday’s program would also feature the Crazy Joker Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities under-12 kids 100m sprint.

There would also be a pony petting zoo, reptile display, Christmas arts and crafts and a visit from Santa Claus.