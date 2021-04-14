DOGGY DAYCARE: New dream business launches in Rocky

Amie Wreghitt with one of her dog minding clients, Roxy.

Amie Wreghitt with one of her dog minding clients, Roxy.

Imagine a job where you get to play with dogs all day.

It’s a dream job that Amie Wreghitt gets to do every day thanks to her new business K9 Lodge.

Amie offers dog minding services from doggy daycare, overnight stays, house visits and dog walks.

She had a similar business 12 years ago, named Paws, Claws and Fins, but left it for full time work.

Recently she started doing pet minding casually through online websites and found she was getting a lot of responses – so much so that she quit her full time job in March so she could be available all the time.

“I was surprised, once I got asked for a couple of minds and after I went full time, I just got enquiry after enquiry,” she said.

Amie was booked out for the Easter holidays and still has a stream of bookings flowing in.

“It has been really busy lately, it’s really good,” she said.

“Everyone can go on holidays now and can’t take their dogs.”

Amie holds a Companion Animal Services Certificate III and has completed Animal First Aid courses, with plans to do more study in the future as the business grows.

With two young boys at home, the kids love having all kinds of dogs come for visits.

“It’s good, I get up in the morning and take the dogs for walks and then they hang about with me and they lay in the aircon,” Amie said.

“The kids play with them, they go out the back and play ball.”

K9 LODGE

Dog minding, walking, doggy daycare, house visits

Located in Norman Gardens

www.k9lodge.com.au

Phone Amie on 0409 348 940