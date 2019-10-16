Dogs and children beware!

Paralysis ticks have already been detected this season so check your dogs and kids regularly.

TICK season has come early with a warm start to the season, and extra care is necessary to ensure pets and family don't become victims of these dangerous parasites.

Ticks pose a serious health risk to people and can be lethal for pets. The paralysis tick injects a neurotoxin into the bloodstream which can cause progressive paralysis.

Be sure to check your pets every day for these potential killers. Brush your fingers through their fur and feel for any bumps. Check behind ears, around the head and tail, under armpits, and between toes.

Ticks are black or dark brown in colour but turn a greyish-white after feeding. Removing embedded ticks is a delicate procedure, and attempting to remove them with tweezers creates a risk of inadvertently crushing the tick and causing further release of toxin, plus increases the possibility of infection at the bite site. We therefore recommend bringing your pets to us immediately if you find one.

If you find a tick on your pet, your family could also be at risk, and routine checking of children is also recommended. Immediate medical assistance should be sought if a tick is found on a child.

If you need emergency after-hours veterinary assistance contact Riverbank Animal Hospital on 6643 1700.