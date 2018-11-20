Dogs bite down on new Rocky pound facilities

NEW pound facilities in Gracemere will get the paw-stamp of approval once Rockhampton council deal with some hairy Houdinis.

In the Planning and Regulatory Committee agenda yesterday, it was revealed larger dogs managed to chew through the wire fence on their exercise runs.

Throughout its three-months of operation, the relocated Rocky pound has been well received by industrial neighbours with council hailing its facilities and landscaping as well-planned.

The pound moved from Quay St in August to its new location in Gracemere.

Wall-mounted gurneys proved convenient for staff who no longer had to haul heavy equipment to clean the animal shelters.

New technology at the front counter also lets prospective adoptive families see a 'cat'-alogue of pets with an interactive screen showing the animals who need new homes.

Security measures were also well thought out with more external security cameras and CCTV to protect staff.

However, the current gauge wire installed in the dog runs proved insufficient to withstand some of the heftier breeds' dental plans, so staff will need to supervise daily exercise until new wire is installed.