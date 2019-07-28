Dogs confirm Morris’ worst fears

Western Bulldogs expect to confirm in the next 24 hours veteran Dale Morris has suffered another knee injury.

In his first AFL game of the year, returning from a partial tear of his ACL, the 36-year-old was helped from the field at the five-minute mark of the third term against Fremantle after his left knee buckled when he was changing direction running towards a contest.

Morris was taken down to the rooms but returned to the bench where he has been consoled by teammates.

Dale Morris left the ground for medical assistance after landing awkwardly in this contest.

Morris suffered a scare in the opening quarter of the match, spending nine minutes off the ground and completing two run-throughs on the boundary before being cleared to return to the field with some fresh strapping on his left knee.

Coach Luke Beveridge confirmed post-match that Morris had suffered a "suspected ACL injury", which would likely be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

"He's amazing," Beveridge said.

"I patted him on the back at three-quarter time and he had this big smile on his face. It just show the attitude, the character of Dale Morris.

"We're really fortunate to have had him in our ranks for so long and he's obviously been an enormously influential player at out football club for such a long period of time, a great example-setter, like a father-figure, big brother.

"For him to even be in that frame of mind and be vocal, supporting his teammates after he went down with the injury, it just speaks volumes for his integrity and who he is."

Morris had gathered six disposals and taken two marks during his return game.

