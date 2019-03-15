Dogs from around Queensland to compete at Duthie Park

Naomi Shaw, pictured with her Collies Willow and Abby, believes it is important to give your dog an easy to understand name.

Naomi Shaw, pictured with her Collies Willow and Abby, believes it is important to give your dog an easy to understand name. Chris Ison ROK171216cdogs3

Proud owners of pooches from around Queensland will meet in Rockhampton this weekend during the first dog sports meeting of the year.

Naomi Shaw of the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club said about 20 local members and 25 guests from Cairns to Hervey Bay will converge on Duthie Park Saturday and Sunday.

The canine competition kicks off early today on Marsh Avenue (5am - 10am) and continues Sunday from 7.30am.

Spectators are welcome to the running, agility and jumping events but are asked to leave their pets at home unless they are competing.