Dogs look for new home after being seized from property

NEW HOME: RSPCA volunteer Carmen with one of the four seized animals brought to the Mackay shelter.

UNFORTUNATELY not all animals make it into a caring home, but some do get a second chance.

Dora, a two-year-old Cattle Cog cross Beagle, was one lucky pet who was seized from a property in Rockhampton along with 12 other dogs, and is now looking for a new permanent home.

The animals were surrendered to the RSPCA by the owner of the property who according to workers, was not giving them sufficient love and care.

RSPCA Mackay animal carer Nerida Keen said four of the 13 have since been relocated to the Mackay animal shelter where they are slowly but surely regaining their health and confidence in people.

"They'd been living on a farm environment but weren't getting looked after or socialised, they're very timid with people and would wet themselves when we first approached them," Ms Keen said.

"We don't know if they were abused but it's just how they are around people that they don't really know how to act, they get very nervous and scared and it will take them a little while to come around.

"They're very cute and just need a little bit of patience and understanding to improve their confidence and a good home probably with older children like teenagers or adults."

RESCUE MISSION: Donna is a Cattle Dog cross Foxie and is looking for a new home. Tara Cassidy

Adoption Centre Coordinator Susan Armstrong said despite the dogs being neglected in their previous home, all four have shown promising signs of improvement and are now ready for adoption.

"We've been spending lots of time with them getting them used to people again, going into the kennel feeding them little treats of sausage and meat," she said.

"They get lots of love and pats and now wag their tales more when we come in and have shown really good progress all round.

"They've only been with us about a week now so that was good to see (their progress) and one that was about five months old got adopted by a lovely family this morning (Saturday)."

Ms Keen said Dora's case was one of many that make it to the shelter each week, with dozens of people often giving up their pets when they're no longer convenient.

"I think we're averaging about 50 a month getting adopted which is great, but with that we get about 70 coming in," she said.

"A lot after Christmas and holidays, when they either 'stop being cute and cuddly' or aren't as easy to look after and train as the people first expected.

"Then they end up at the pound or here and our centres all over the state are overflowing, we're in desperate need of adopters and foster carers."

To adopt Donna or another pet looking for a "forever home", you cant visit the Mackay RSPCA at the corner of Stickland Road and Mount Bassett Cemetery Road, Mackay Harbour.