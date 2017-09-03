Dogs missing without a trace from Rockhampton region

Our two dogs went missing from the Marmor area, only 2 weeks ago

MISSING without a trace maybe a television program about missing people but for many residents in the region, it has become a nightmare reality when comes to their furry family members.

After noticing a number of reported missing dogs in the region in recent months, The Morning Bulletin put a call out last week for readers to tell us about their missing pets and theories.

This came after the Queensland Police Service issued a press release about one missing dog - Skoona - which The Bulletin also posted about.

More than 100 people commented on Facebook about missing pets with some very raw heart-breaking stories being told.

Jessi Johnson wrote about her two missing female dogs - Sunny and Molly - that haven't been seen by her since January 4, 2016. She even detailed the extent of her search for her beloved girls from creating a Facebook page to walking kilometres through bushland and stopping at properties to ask owners if they'd seen her girls.

"This has been an absolute struggle for me, emotionally, physically and mentally, not to mention the distress I caused for my partner, who would hold me while I screamed and cried every single night until he had to return to work, only to get a call from me in an inconsolable state many times,” Jessi wrote.

There were comments about a golden Labrador named Marley taken from Wandal and later found in Biloela.

As to what happened to them, there were a number of theories including being stolen for illegal cage fighting.

However, RSPCA inspector Clair Gordon said investigations found no evidence of illegal dog fighting in Central Queensland.

She said the response to The Bulletin's Facebook posted highlighted the importance of registering your pet with council and having it microchipped.

"We've reunited dogs who have been missing three years because we've been able to track down their owners from microchipping,” Ms Gordon said.

Daniel Robinson said someone went by his place while he was at work one day in the past three weeks, snooping around.

"When my grandma sprung them, they said my dog looked lonely n they just wanted to take him for a walk,” he wrote.

"But my grandma said she got a photo of him, and he became agitated and ran off.”

Zara-Lee Goodson said she found a heap of dog skulls on the hill near Guthrie St, Frenchville, about a year ago while digging new mountain biking trails.

She said they looked like they were years old.

Ms Goodson also said there were a lot of wild pigs and a few dogs in the area that have been spotted in the area.