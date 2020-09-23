Dogs, motorbikes lead to man breaching protection order

A MAN breached a police protection order twice by dropping his dogs off at his partner’s place and attending later for his motorbikes.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 18 to the two charges.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police attended the partner’s residence in early September and found the defendant there, breaching the police notice.

The next day, police attended at 5.30pm and found him outside the residence.

The defendant told police he was at the residence on the first occasion, dropping off his dogs for his partner to care for while he lived in his car due to the protection orders.

He said the second time police found him at the residence, he was there as he was selling his two motorcycles. He said his partner was not home at that time.

The court heard the protection order was put in place after the defendant fought with his partner’s former boyfriend.

The defendant was fined $1400 and convictions were recorded.