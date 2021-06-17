Dogs need to kill ‘three-headed monster’

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge conceded it was “logical” to suggest Friday’s clash with Geelong, at Geelong, was his team’s biggest test of 2021.

Consider not only that the Dogs haven’t won at the Cats’ home ground since 2003, but Geelong also boasts a remarkable 13-2 record in the past 15 clashes between the two teams.

But on the back of a 10-2 record this season, including two 100-point victories and a last-start win on the road against Fremantle, there’s a strong inner belief at the Bulldogs their best stuff is premiership worthy.

That’s been the consistent messaging from Beveridge after his team’s only losses to fellow premiership aspirants Richmond and Melbourne.

It’s also been the clear messaging in a long buildup to this week’s clash, knowing Geelong’s “three-headed” forward line monster of Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Gary Rohan awaits them down the highway.

“We’re 10-2 and the reminders in some of those wins, they have been very different all of them, but what the boys have been able to do at times is fight their way out of difficult situations. (In) other games we have had margins, we have been able to push the envelope,” Beveridge said on Thursday.

“Then being challenged by good sides in Port and Brisbane and being able to hold sway, there’s an inner belief so when teams like Richmond or Melbourne give you a little bit of a reminder of what happens when you are slightly off, you recommit to everything that has worked.

“We’ve got enough of a formline and enough evidence of what we are doing works to have faith. We’ll draw on that.”

Premiership captain Easton Wood will return from a serious hamstring injury to help tame the Geelong forward line trio who in two games this season combined for 27 goals between them.

Against the Tigers and then Port Adelaide, Cameron, Hawkins and Rohan kicked 15 then 12 goals as a combination.

Most goals in 2021 vs sides currently sitting in the top 8

16 - HARRY McKAY

13 - Tom Hawkins

12 - Ben King

12 - Aaron Naughton

12 - Jeremy Cameron

11 - Taylor Walker

11 - Toby Greene

10 - Cale Hooker

10 - Gary Rohan



@CarltonFC@AFL — Swamp (@sirswampthing) May 20, 2021

Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan are proving to a formidable triple threat.#9FootyClassified | Watch @channel9pic.twitter.com/HcKWlLkAT4 — Footy on Nine (@FootyonNine) May 12, 2021

But Beveridge isn’t sure whether it’s just the backline that has to stop them.

“There’s a lot of three-headed monsters around at the minute,” he said.

“It’s funny, I follow the narratives and we got six or seven kicked against us with a team like West Coast who have some got really strong key forwards and we have an issue with our key defenders,” Beveridge said referencing Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Oscar Allen combining for nine goals in round 2.

“Then Geelong kicked 12 between their key pillars (against Port Adelaide) and Port have got a problem with their midfield. It’s interesting which tact you take against scoring teams.

“We will have our hands full with their guys … we’ll need to be on our toes.”

Beveridge dismissed suggestions number one draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was upset with not getting a senior game.

The 19-year-old will play in the VFL this week, having not played for a month after suffering a concussion, then being thwarted by the suspension of the state league.

“Other than being frustrated he hasn’t been able to play, he’s been really good,” Beveridge said.

“He’s been working hard at training hard … he’s communicated to me he’s found enormous value in that.”

The Bulldogs opted against giving players a lengthy break during the bye, with Melbourne on lockdown for most of that period.

Beveridge said they reverted to a “day-on, day-off” training regimen and hoped that provided the freshen-up his players needed.

“I think we are fresh enough. But now is the challenge to really switch on,” he said.

“You are never certain … but with them nipping at our toes ladder-wise, it’s a pretty obvious reminder we are going to need to be at our best.”

Originally published as Dogs need to kill ‘three-headed monster’