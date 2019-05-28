DoItForDolly production to educate Rocky youths

YEPPOON'S Tegan Devine has chosen to reinforce the message of just how dangerous social media can be with a play inspired by Dolly Everett.

The owner and principal of Devine Drama and Dance said her original production Making Shapes with Clouds was a drama revolving around the escalation of technology in the future and the growing impact of cyber bullying.

When 14-year-old Dolly lost her life after years of cyber bullying in 2018, Australia stood up and took notice.

THE CREW: Back, from left, Haylee Gibbs, Emma Bree Lye, Danielle Milde and Abbey Richards. Front, from left, Amethyst Zonruiter, Caleb Bartlett, Britney Mapes, Jordana Smith, Emily Ede and Pierson Downey. Julia Massingham

Soon blue butterflies and the face of the smiling cowgirl flooded Facebook feeds, with many joining the crusade to stamp out bullying under the slogan #DoItForDolly.

It was a stark contrast to the experience young Dolly had with social media: people using the platform to spread messages of love where she had received the opposite.

"I wanted to focus heavily on bullying and cyber bullying and with the internet, I decided to base the play in the future,” Ms Devine said.

"Cyber bullying is even more relevant and we wanted to show where things are headed if things don't change.”

The play revolves around a character named Summer, played by Jordana Smith, who experiences bullying in a high school setting.

The bullies are put under the spotlight, with audiences able to see a research-focused approach on why people bully and the types of personality types most likely to bully.

Emma Bree Lye & Jordana Smith Julia Massingham

"I wrote an open piece monologue for my students about a year ago about a girl who lost her best friend, and the best friend used to play this game where she'd make shapes out of clouds,” Ms Devine said.

"From that monologue, we were inspired to turn it into a full-length play and I liked that name so I based the whole story around this girl.”

Ms Devine's performing arts academy writes and performs an original show each year, with a focus on the narratives around real stories Ms Devine is inspired by.

"We decided we wanted to not only be inspired by Dolly, but we wanted to raise money towards the Dolly's Dream foundation,” she said.

"Once we contacted them, they were really supportive and saw that our project was important.”

Ten per cent of all ticket sales will go towards Dolly's Dream and 50 per cent of fundraising done by the academy, aside from ticket sales, will go towards the charity.

Although the academy's shows are normally held in Yeppoon, this year the show will be held at Rockhampton's Walter Reid Centre on August 24.

Making Shapes with Clouds will premiere in Rockhampton on August 24. Contributed

"We decided to move to Rocky this year to expand our audiences,” Ms Devine said.

"Our studio has been running for seven years in Yeppoon and we always sell out our shows.

"We hope to broaden our audiences and get a little bit more support from the local community with the work we do.

"A lot of feedback we receive is that our shows need to be seen by more people as they are important and relevant, so we just wanted to take that next step and make more of an impact.”

Ms Devine said she hoped Making Shapes with Clouds would not only entertain audiences but also provide them with a message and help create social change.

Through elements of comedy, with lots of twists and turns and an overall message of kindness, she hopes audiences take something away from the production.

"Even if it's just one person from the audience that takes something away and it has a deeper effect on them,” she said.

"I hope it changes the way people might think about cyber bullying and makes them aware of the dangers.

"As a teacher, I've seen a lot of students who have been affected by bullying and cyber bullying so it's personal for me. I want to give these kids a voice.

"I want something out there that's really modern and that kids can get something out of because they get it and it speaks to them on a different level rather than being lectured.”

Tickets

Viewing restricted to children aged 12 and up, due to sensitive subject matter and adult scenes.

$35 for adults. $25 for teenagers aged 12-17.

Where: Walter Reid Centre, Rockhampton.

When: August 24. 7.30pm.

