The Citizen Science Grant program aims to encourage community participation in science-based projects.
Dollar value added to CQ science-based projects

kaitlyn smith
7th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
ORGANISATIONS across Central Queensland are being encouraged to put forth potential research projects as new funding becomes available.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry on Friday confirmed Round Two of the Citizen Science grant had opened.

Under the program, eligible entities could receive anywhere from $150,000 to $500,000 in funding for science-based projects – or around 85 per cent of eligible expenditure.

Ms Landry said the renewed project would support projects which enabled community participation in four key areas.

Local organisations could between funding from anywhere between $150,000 to $500,000.

Those include disaster resilience and preparedness, environmental change, cyber security and artificial intelligence, and food and local agribusiness.

“Citizen Science grants are all about coming up with innovative solutions to some of our biggest national challenges,” Ms Landry said.

“I encourage organisations in Central Queensland to put their research project ideas forward for grants.”

The grants, she added, not only provided opportunities for organisations, but also the local community as they participate in studies that could have an impact across the country.

Applications for Round Two are open until 17 December.

For more information or to apply, click here.

