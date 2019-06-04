Dollars and Sense: Labor will pay for inaction

TALKING THE TALK: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (right) at Yarwun's Northern Oil Refinery to announce the Queensland Government's new hydrogen plan last month. David French says the Premier will lose the next election over her government's actions.

WITH a background as an economist, I like to assess policy on its merits and steer clear of noisy party politics.

That also aligns with my role of managing growing businesses, where respect for the role of government is important.

If you bother to dig up my almost two decades of articles written for this newspaper, I think you'll find they play the policy and not the party.

But two decades is a long time, and over that time we have seen immense changes in the way our society considers and values things.

It seems to me that governments are fighting to have a greater and greater role in our lives, and in that they actively look for opportunities not to do good, but to make themselves look good - especially in the eyes of interest groups from whom they think they can score votes. In essence we have moved from an economy where the market decides, to one where government decides. Out the door goes choice, responsibility and, more often than not, the best outcome.

With so much government influence, it's worth considering the impact of political decisions on Central Queensland.

Take the proposed Adani coal mine for example. I don't want to see our environment trashed, but I do want to see jobs, and growth, and fair treatment for those in business. I think my position is a common one - perhaps even one of common sense.

But what do we get from Palaszczuk's Labor? A review process that was run for almost a decade, seemingly arbitrary delays, and then a last-minute grenade based on a dubious reassessment of the impact on the black-throated finch.

Then we have Bob's caravan turning up, and federal Labor not being at all clear about what they stand for or who they are beholden to (answer: unions and Greens - strange bedfellows, go figure). Just after the election we find out that Palaszczuk has ordered an investigation into her government's hiring of an anti-coal activist as a top policy adviser to the state's Department of Environment.

Moreover, according to The Australian, former Queensland Conservation Council head Tim Seelig was given special treatment in applying for the role, after he missed the cut-off date for applications.

Now you can criticise Adani for its environmental record, and you can be all for renewables. I'm with you - both those things are important.

What you cannot dispute is Labor's vested interests in appeasing the Greens, and on account of that their patent antipathy towards coal mining, Adani in particular, and through that the welfare of our region.

Palaszczuk will lose power over the behaviour of her government. Good riddance.

But what of emissions and climate change? How should governments deal with that? Not through direct regulation, surely.

Why? Because governments are really bad at assessing what's needed. They are beholden to special interest groups and frequently they exacerbate the damage. Even so, now it falls to ScoMo do something about it, and if he's got any brains, he'll implement an emissions trading scheme quick smart.

Such a scheme will allow the market to assess all of the information regarding climate change, and put a price on it. Business quickly responds to such price signals, and for the doubters, let me say that emission and pollution pricing has been in place in Europe for decades. Locally, the South Australian bottle deposit scheme has also been in place for 50 years - I dare you to find any roadside bottles in that state - and if the lines at the Containers for Change depot are anything to go by, soon we'll be the same.

In a similar vein, the feed-in tariffs and savings for electricity have resulted in a massive take-up of rooftop solar.

The point is, people and business respond to price signals. They do it every day. Markets work and once set up, an emissions trading scheme, except for regulation, makes the role of government redundant.

Here Matt Canavan is wrong in his appeals to move on from the debate. Grasp the momentum and the support of the new member for Warringah. Put an ETS in place and the Coalition likely wins a decade in power.