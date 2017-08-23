Dollars roll in for Rocky's top trolley tracker

PAUL Hill's cunning sense for finding misplaced shopping trolleys has paid off.

The North Rockhampton man's dedication to reporting abandoned shopping trolleys was unrivalled and Trolley Tracker has awarded him $1000 for his efforts.

The monthly prize was awarded to an eligible member of the region and Paul's persistence has resulted in his second win.

Paul says the prize is a very welcome bonus, but what really kept him reporting was his commitment to ensuring trolleys were returned to the store where they belonged.

More than 1.6m people reported trolleys gone astray since the Australian company began which resulted in 2.3m trolleys returned to their rightful home and out of waterways.

Trolley Tracker's Queensland project manager Lyn Hall said people like Paul were a great asset to have in regions.

"By working with community-minded residents and efficient collection teams we can help keep streets and parks attractive and safe by having trolleys picked up quickly,” she said.

Trolley Tracker urged the public to get involved in reporting troubled trolleys belonging to Woolworths, BIG W and Dan Murphy's in Central Queensland to go in the draw for the next round of prize money.

