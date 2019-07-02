DOLLAS AND SENSE: Red tape impacts growth

TRASHED CONFIDENCE: A young pro-Adani supporter wears a 'Pro Coal' sign on her shirt on April 27 in Clermont, Australia. Former Greens leader and conservationist, Bob Brown, lead a convoy of environmental activists through the Southern States towards Central Queensland as part of the #StopAdani movement.

TRASHED CONFIDENCE: A young pro-Adani supporter wears a 'Pro Coal' sign on her shirt on April 27 in Clermont, Australia. Former Greens leader and conservationist, Bob Brown, lead a convoy of environmental activists through the Southern States towards Central Queensland as part of the #StopAdani movement. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

ACCORDING to an article in The Australian Financial Review, Scott Morrison has vowed to slash "red tape”.

He believes that will help to improve productivity, which for more than two decades has shown no sign of improvement. It's a major factor contributing to the sluggish economy and absence of meaningful wage increases. While we tend to think of red tape as filling in forms however, its contribution to undermining economic growth lies with the people behind those forms.

Let's look at Adani first.

This project has been on the drawing board for the best part of a decade, and has seen umpteen iterations of the groundwater and other management plans, and then the appointment of a paid-up rabid environmentalist to head the State Government's assessment of the project.

The State Government's handling of the project has led to extensive delays, trashed confidence in investment and in the regional public's belief in the capacity of Government as custodian of economic assets (and I impress upon readers that any genuine economic assessment includes both financial and environmental factors).

Government is tasked with devising policy and this manifests as law. Public servants are there to effect that policy.

They are required to do this efficiently and without favour, not to make their own rules, and if they make their own rules, it means the law lacks clarity and must be changed.

As far as the history of Adani is concerned, the behaviour of the Government and the green interest groups is unfair, misleading and dishonest.

The same can be said of the public servants that join the fray.

And so to the matter of financial services, where industry players bore the brunt of criticism that the industry was not efficient, honest or fair.

But what of the royal commission itself? It used a limited number of specific cases to assert that the whole of the financial services industry was rotten, and as a consequence were able to enlist the court of public opinion to effect often ill-considered industry change.

Of course politicians, ASIC, APRA and AFCA piled on, immediately clogging the arteries of lending, closing financial services businesses and creating a crisis of confidence such that few people in the future will be able to access affordable financial advice.

Our business, once essentially regulated by ASIC alone is now regulated by ASIC, Austrac (anti-money laundering/counter terrorism financing), the TPB, all of the agencies to which ASIC outsources core tasks - AFCA, FASEA, and even some of the organisations that are supposed to represent industry members.

Guess what? Many of these organisations are packed with the very same people who were up to their necks in the problems of the industry in the first place.

The fact is these organisations are full of ideologically driven individuals who weasel their way into positions of power, lack a big picture view, and promote some sense of fairness that really only helps themselves.

In the same way that rabid environmentalism captured the Adani process, ASIC and APRA have put left-wing, politically correct views ahead of their own (legal) obligations to recognise their role in facilitating a healthy economy. As recently as two weeks ago the head of AFCA said he would not be assenting to arguments relying on black letter law. Which law will he be taking note of then? Ones he makes up perhaps?

Perhaps you think I am wrong. Just a businessman talking his own book. Well then, think about this - most people have home loans that are perfectly suitable for their needs. Most people who have seen a financial advisor, even a mediocre one, are better off than they would have been otherwise.

Instead of recognising this, organisations like ASIC and APRA regulate for the headlines, crucifying the industry and costing jobs.

And like most acolytes of the left, they force change that will hurt the very people they claim to protect. From July 1 for example, many people with default insurance through superannuation will no longer have access to that.

Who will pay for the costs associated with total and permanent disability when someone under 25 is involved in a tragic accident? People wanting home loans cannot get one. Even our business, with a borrowing record better than perfect, waited eight months to alter our banking arrangements after the new arrangements were first approved. Multiplied hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of times, do these regulators have any idea of the effect of that on the economy?

So back to the red tape.

There can be no argument that some regulation is necessary - inappropriate actions regarding people's life savings, the environment, or myriad other things may not be able to be reversed.

There needs to be ground-rules, and those rules need to be enforced.

But regulation where the regulators increase their power outside of the court system?

That's not regulation, that's a red-tape industry where under the guise of consumer protection regulators are tempted by the same conflicts they say they are stamping out in others. That's what Morrison has to address. Let's see if he's serious.

-- Dollars and Sense, David French