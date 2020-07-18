Dolly’s Dream community workshop headed to Livingstone Shire

A free resilience building community workshop will be held in Livingstone Shire and run by Dolly’s Dream, established in memory of ‘Dolly’ Everett who took her own life.

SCHOOL-aged children and their parents are encouraged to take part in a free resilience building community workshop being offered to Livingstone Shire residents next week.

Held by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream, Mind Matters is a 60-minute interactive Zoom workshop that will explore the key values of resilience, gratitude and empathy and the vital role they play in preparing people to overcome challenges.

The workshop aims to empower participants with supportive skills and strategies.

Head of Dolly’s Dream, Brad Langoulant, said families will walk away from this workshop with a strong understanding of how to build positive relationships and great community spirit.

“You’ll learn tips and tricks and how to incorporate them into everyday life,” he said.

The workshop will ensure children and young people are better equipped with resilience skills, as well as increase Livingstone Shire residents’ capacity to more effectively respond to adversity and bullying.

The workshop also aims to equip parents and carers with more information, support and practical tools to identify signs of bullying and social exclusion.

Portfolio Holder of Healthy and Inclusive Community Pat Eastwood said Livingstone Shire Council was thrilled to support the workshop and its aim to help improve the mental health and wellbeing of people in local communities.

“Council would like to thank Dolly’s Dream for offering their workshop and fantastic resources to residents of Livingstone Shire in the hope this will not only assist them personally but they will also be able to pass on their learnings to others who may need it,” Mr Eastwood said.

The workshop will be held online on Wednesday, July 22, at 7.30pm.

To register, go to Livingstone Shire Council’s Facebook page or Dolly’s Dream Facebook page.