Dolphins and turtles are Bouldercombe’s latest trends

Amy Hiley and Billie at the Bouldy Home Nursery

A STRING of dolphins is the latest rage at the Bouldy Home Nursery, with a string of turtles following close behind.

The ‘dolphins’ are a hybrid senecio succulent, with leaves that look like leaping fins, and the ‘turtles’ are a kind of peperomia.

A string of dolphin at the Bouldy Home Nursery

Amy Hiley has increased her range of drought tolerant plants, such as succulents and cactuses, in response to shoppers’ inquiries.

“The first thing they do when they come in the gate is ask what I have for a dry garden,” she said.

“People are moving away from things that require a lot of water.”

That seems particularly apt as bush fires still threaten homes further up the Mt Morgan range from the home-based nursery Mrs Hiley began early last year.

Her other best-selling species include crown of thorns and devil’s backbone (variegated and green), pig face, and grasses such as dianella and liriopes.

“I tend to stock grasses you don’t need to clip, which look after themselves.”

Mrs Hiley grew up in rural Victoria where her family grew and preserved its own fruits, and grew its own vegetables and meat.

After she moved to Central Queensland more than twenty years ago, she and her partner went looking for a place she could exercise her green thumb.

“We bought this place off a Malaysian lady who had planted some unusual fruit trees including soursop, white mulberry and rose apple,” she said.

She grew the business, which operates Wednesday through Saturday, via social media and word of mouth

The hectare block is ideally suited just down the road from the Bouldercombe school where her children attend Prep and Year 1.

“It’s great working from home; I just hang a sign saying I’ll be back in five minutes and go get the kids from school,” she said.

“They can name most the plants and, when we get something new in, they like to ‘acquire’ one for their own little collections.”

The secret to combining a home office with raising children, Mrs Hiley said, was scheduling time off.

“The second week of school holidays, I tell the kids to get out a piece of paper and draw a map of where they want to go,” she said.

“School holidays just gone, my son chose to go to the bakery, the duckpond, the cafe and the zoo.

“He’s excited to hear about the new chimpanzee baby.”