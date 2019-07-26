Domestic violence is so much more than physical abuse

Domestic violence includes much more than just physical abuse.

THE law in Queensland, in relation to domestic violence, has been overhauled over the last seven years.

Under the previous act, the parties had to establish that they were in a domestic relationship and that acts of domestic violence had occurred and were likely to reoccur.

The court now needs to be satisfied that a relevant relationship exists rather than being limited to a domestic scenario only.

This definition includes an intimate personal relationship and extends to couples who are or have been: engaged, married or in a de facto relationship, or in a couple's relationship.

The definition of couples can also include people who are having a relationship over the internet.

Previously, the legislation required a party in a domestic relationship to establish that acts of domestic violence had occurred and were likely to re-occur.

Under the new law, the definition as to what exactly constitutes domestic violence has been broadened considerably.

In addition to physical abuse, it now includes the following:

. Emotional abuse

. Economic abuse

. Damage to a person's property

. Threatening or coercive behaviour

Victims of domestic and family violence in Mackay are returning to their abusers due to the lack of crisis accommodation. Contributed

One of the new categories is emotional or psychological abuse. It can be defined as behaviour by one person towards another that torments, intimidates, harasses or is offensive towards them.

The fact that there is no physical violence does not mean that domestic violence has not occurred.

It can include any behaviour that deliberately undermines the confidence of the other person. Examples of behaviour that may amount to this type of violence would be remaining outside a person's residence or place of work or following them when they are out in public.

Regular contact by email, social network, SMS or telephone without their consent could also come within the definition.

Emotional abuse can also include threats being made by the offender to cause harm to the victim or their families or in fact to cause harm to themselves.

Actions preventing a person from making or keeping connections with their family, friends or culture are also included.

Another category that may not involve actual physical aggression, but is violence never the less, is economic abuse.

Violence includes any conduct that intends to control, compel or force someone to do or not to do certain actions that denies them economic or financial independence.

An example would be where one party who is the primary income earner in the home does not allow the victim free access to money.

It may be that a meagre allowance is given which is totally inadequate to cover basic household needs.

Special requests have to be made for any funds over that allowance.

The legislation applies where there is behaviour by one party, that is designed or has the effect of controlling or dominating a victim and causes them to fear for their safety and well-being.

Paula Phelan is a Family Lawyer with Specialist Accreditation in this area from the Queensland Law Society. She has been a lawyer for 21 years and is the director of Phelan Family Law, a Rockhampton legal firm specialising in Family Law only.