IT'S seven years since Muriel Jurd lost her daughter Jodie- but the pain is still as raw as the day it happened.

A popular nurse, Jodie was murdered in 2011 by her abusive ex-partner Robert Bretherton who stabbed her 12 times.

Bretherton was sentenced to a non-parole period of 15 years and nine months in 2013.

Ms Jurd said she believed it was "long overdue" that judges started giving life sentences to domestic violence killers.

"Jodie wasn't just murdered she was slaughtered (and) he showed no remorse at all," Ms Jurd said.

"The whole family was shattered when this happened, Jodie was a district nurse, she was well loved and had a mile of friends."

"The courts don't look at that, they don't look at what friends and family go through when this sort of thing happens."

Jodie Jurd was murdered by her ex-partner Robert Bretherton in 2011.

Jodie's father Norm had died shortly about a year Bretherton was found guilty from what a suspected cardiac arrest.

Ms Jurd blames the stress of Jodie's murder and the court case for her husband's death.

"She was his only daughter and he was heartbroken, as far as I'm concerned he (Bretherton) has taken two lives from my family."