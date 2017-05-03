27°
Chaos in Rocky over fate of men accused of attacking partners

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd May 2017 11:47 PM Updated: 4th May 2017 12:59 AM
The sad cycle of domestic violence continues in communities right around the region.
The sad cycle of domestic violence continues in communities right around the region.

PEOPLE subjected to a domestic violence order and police filing charges in relation to domestic violence incidents may want to read this story.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court was in disarray yesterday with bail applications for domestic violence offenders being held over or denied because of a Court of Appeal decision published on Friday.

Magistrate Mark Morrow, while hearing the bail applications, referred to the decision in relation to police prosecution objections to bail and defence lawyers' obligations to show clause.

In the Court of Appeal papers, the appellant (the alleged offender) had referred to the victim withdrawing their complaint.

Mr Morrow said due to victims withdrawing complaints at later dates, he now required signed Police notebook statements or affidavits from prosecution in their bail objections.

SOURCE: QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE
SOURCE: QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE lofilolo

While one case in court yesterday, police did had a notebook statement signed by the victim straight after the offence. However, the victim told the court she did not want her ex-partner charged.

The court heard notebook statement read "he just snapped and lost it. In the kitchen, he grabbed me by the throat".

Mr Morrow read out the definition of choking in court which included 'not being able to breath' and then went on to state the statement did not meet that definition.

"I'm looking at the strength of evidence for it," Mr Morrow explained.

What has changed:

  • A Court of Appeal decision handed down on Friday has lead to changes in bail applications for domestic violence offenders in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court
  • Magistrate Mark Morrow now requires Police Prosecution to provide a signed Police notebook victim statement or affidavit as part of their bail objections
  • He also requires evidence of choking/strangulation
  • Changes to the Bail Act on March 30, 2017 shows the defendant must show cause why their detention in custody is not justified

Police prosecution had photographs of the victim's injuries from the offence, however, the court heard those images did not show any bruising around the victim's neck.

"The strength of the prosecution case is not strong," defence lawyer Lauren Townsend argued.

She said her client was the sole carer of four children who would likely be placed in the hands of Child Safety if his bail application was denied.

The victim said she and the accused were no longer in a relationship and she would not be returning to the family home.

She also said the accused was a good father.

Mr Morrow granted this accused his bail, ordered no contact between the parties apart from mediation and court appearances.

However, the next case was a different matter.

The defendant was not charged with choking/strangulation, which Mr Morrow questioned.

He read out part of the prosecution's evidence including the part where the defendant climbed on top of the victim, put his hands around her neck and caused her to stop breathing.

Mr Morrow stood this bail application down for another day until police amended paperwork and reassessed the charges.

A third bail application for an alleged domestic violence offender was refused, despite the police prosecution having no signed notebook statement in their objection.

Mr Morrow said the defendant had too many charges and too many breaches in his criminal history.

The fourth bail application related to a matter where the alleged victim ran away before police arrived at the scene and police had not yet spoken with her.

This defendant's lawyer, Axel Beard, said the allegations will be disputed.

But Mr Morrow denied this man's bail application, saying the defendant had not shown clause why his detention in custody was not justified.

This clause is part of the amendment to the Bail Act on March 30, 2017 and was referred to in the Court of Appeal decision.

"There is violence in his history," Mr Morrow stated.

The Court of Appeal decision originates from a bail application made by an alleged offender in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 11, 2017, which was refused, and then a second application in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on February 20, which was also refused.

Topics:  bail application domestic violence magistrate mark morrow rockhampton magistrates court

