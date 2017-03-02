33°
Domestic violence victims are speaking up more

Leighton Smith | 3rd Mar 2017 7:00 AM
WORKING TOGETHER: Police are working with staff from government agencies like Regional Executive Director, Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services Mick Shearer.
WORKING TOGETHER: Police are working with staff from government agencies like Regional Executive Director, Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services Mick Shearer.

LATEST statistics indicate a rise in the number of reports of domestic violence in Rockhampton, but police say there is a silver lining to this bad news.

The region's top cop yesterday joined a number of community leaders for the first day of a two-day think tank to discuss how to combat the problem.

Superintendent Ron Van Saane told those at the forum, held at CQUniversity, that an initiative to create greater awareness about the issue of domestic violence had seen an increase in reported incidents.

Supt Van Saane said victims were coming forward now, rather than remaining silent.

He provide data to show an increase to the number of applications for protection orders and contraventions of protection orders over the past year.

Historically, the Rockhampton region has been overrepresented in statistics for domestic violence.

"The Rockhampton patrol group is 43 per cent above the state average, over the last five years, this number has been reduced down from 90 per cent," Supt Van Saane said.

"Our combined efforts are starting to show a little bit of a dent, but it's still a monumental issue.

"It causes a lot of work for police and other agencies but most importantly the devastation it causes for families and individuals is something we just have to do something about."

The Future Directions of Domestic and Family Violence Forum at CQUniversity continues today.

Academics, professionals, legal professionals, support workers, police and other enforcement agency people were drawn from across the region to pool their knowledge and refine their approach.

Regional executive director of Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services, Mick Shearer explained how the various services were responding to the problem of domestic violence.

"We're looking at what is happening in the system, what we can do differently, how we can integrate services better and respond better right across the community," Mr Shearer said.

"There's a lot of strategies in place at the moment around integrating service delivery, improving perpetrator programs, bringing perpetrators to account but also looking at safety interventions particularly for women and children who are encountering domestic violence to be safer in the community."

He said there was always a need for more services and the forum was focused on how the service system could be used more efficiently to achieve better outcomes for victims of domestic and family violence.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  domestic violence superintendent ron van saane

