Dominic Doblo gives away free reusable bags

FRUITERER'S PROMISE: Dominic Doblo is giving away reusable plastic bags to his customers free of charge to save produce from being cross-contaminated. Allan Reinikka ROK260618adoblo1

ROCKHAMPTON fruiterer Dominic Doblo is breaking the mould from his competitors.

The CQ businessman is giving reusable plastic bags away to his customers free of charge.

"These plastic bags being environmentally friendly is the biggest scam of this century,” Mr Doblo said at Doblos Farmers Market today.

"What they're encouraging people to do is to buy the plastic bags so they can come back and re-use them.

"We don't want our fruit and vegetables to become cross-contaminated, you don't know what people have used the bags for when they bring them back here.”

Alternatively, Mr Doblo said he was looking into whether or not it would be economically possible to introduce paper bags to be used at his business.

This comes after Woolworths introduced new environmental plastic bags to be used in their stores last week.

Since the plastic bag ban came into effect at Woolworths, in advance of the Queensland-wide ban on July 1, a number of customers have come forward to complain to The Morning Bulletin via text and letters and voiced their concerns on local Facebook groups.