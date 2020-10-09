Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

POLITICAL TILT: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo will run as an Independent candidate in the electorate of Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.

COLOURFUL Rockhampton businessman and occasional lightning rod for controversy Dominic Doblo will sign the paperwork today confirming he’s running as an independent in Rockhampton for the upcoming Queensland Election.

After laying the groundwork for another political foray in March’s Local Government Election, the former-mayoral candidate pulled the plug on the campaign citing family reasons.

After spending the past six months working to get his thriving family business Doblo’s Farmers Markets up to scratch for his son to take over, Mr Doblo made the decision in the past few weeks to walk the walk after talking the talk.

Already he’s making his mark, commandeering advertising billboards with his electioneering on every approach into Rockhampton.

“I don’t want a career out of it, I just want to get something done for Rocky,” Mr Doblo said.

“My father always said ‘a man with no conviction is like a knife without an edge’ and we’ve had a lot of blunt knives going around Rocky these last 30 or 40 years.”

After a 'tough' day on social media earlier this year, Jeremy Marou and Dominic Doblo have a yarn about moving forward.

Mr Doblo is convinced a lot of the electorate’s pressing social problems, including youth crime, were intertwined, and could be resolved if he was in State Parliament pushing to create long-term employment opportunities.

“If they’ve got a job, they don’t have to break the law,” he said.

“There’s too many kids falling through the safety net. They’re leaving school and not getting a job – there’s no jobs for them.

“There’s no one talking about job creation. What are we going to do?”

He said jobs should be created off the back of the mining and agricultural sectors, as well as through large infrastructure projects.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visiting Doblo's Farmers Market owner Dominic 'Fruit King' Doblo (left) to discuss the government’s instant tax write off for small businesses.

“And manufacturing maybe, I don’t know too much about manufacturing,” he said.

“There’s a few people talking about it, but they’re just talking and I don’t think we can achieve it.

As an independent, Mr Doblo said he wasn’t going to be bogged down in the political blame games and he was focused on “getting the job done”.

“I love building things and I’m a bloke that can get something done. I don’t just talk about it,” he said.

“This is going to be a very close election and anything’s possible, an independent could hold the balance of power.”

Time running out to nominate for election

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says candidate nominations for the 2020 State general election close at noon on Sunday, October 11.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen urges anyone interested in being a candidate in the election to nominate now so they don’t miss the upcoming deadline.

Queensland Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen (right) visiting Hinchinbrook Shire by-election polling booth. Picture: CAMERON BATES

“Running for public office is a very significant step for anyone and it’s important to know and understand your obligations as part of the nomination process,” Mr Vidgen said.

“There are specific rules around nominations that must be followed.

“Candidates require a deposit of $250, and if endorsed by a registered political party, must be nominated by the registered officer or deputy registered officer of the party.

“Independent/non-endorsed candidates must be nominated by at least six electors with current enrolment in their electoral district.

“However, as a safeguard, the ECQ encourages these candidates to seek nominations from more than six electors with current enrolment in their electoral district, to make sure they will be eligible to stand.”

Mr Vidgen said there were changes to funding and disclosure rules for this election including the requirements for candidates to show they have a dedicated campaign bank account.

“It’s crucial candidates, registered political parties, associated entities, groups and individuals are aware of the requirements and obligations and nominate as early as possible so any errors or concerns can be addressed before the deadline.

“Once nominations close, the ballot paper order draw is undertaken and the ballot papers are printed.”

Anyone interested in nominating as a candidate in the 2020 State General Election should visit the ECQ website and carefully review the requirements and then nominate as soon as possible.

Details of all nominated candidates will be published on the ECQ website following the close of nominations.