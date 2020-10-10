Don pink and your running shoes to help raise vital funds

People are urged to dress in pink and join in the Rockhampton Road Runners Pink Ribbon Charity Run at CQUniversity on Sunday morning.

People are urged to dress in pink and join in the Rockhampton Road Runners Pink Ribbon Charity Run at CQUniversity on Sunday morning.

DON’T be surprised if you see a pink dinosaur or men in pink tights and tutus dashing around the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus oval on Sunday morning.

They will be taking part in the Rockhampton Road Runners annual Pink Ribbon Charity Run, which raises money for Cancer Council Queensland.

RRR president Craig Elaurant said the event had been embraced by the community for a number of years.

There are 4km and 8km circuits on offer on Sunday and the events are not timed.

The run generally attracts 200 to 300 runners, with entries topping 400 in 2015.

“It’s a popular event because it is a fun way to help a very worthy cause,” Mr Elaurant said.

The pink dinosaur was a hit at last year’s charity run.

“There are so many people in the community who have some relationship with cancer – it has affected them, or someone in their family or one of their friends or someone in their family.

“The run allows people to get dressed up, do some exercise and at the same time do something to help those in their community who are battling cancer.”

Mr Elaurant said runners were encouraged to don their best pink outfit, the fancier the better, and there were prizes for the best-dressed male and female.

He said the runner dressed as a pink dinosaur last year certainly turned some heads.

People can pre-register by visiting the club’s Facebook page or enter on the day.

The cost is $10 for either distance if you register online, $15 if you register on the day. There is also a kids dash, which has a $2 entry fee.

The run starts at 7am.