Trump ‘hasn’t read Mueller report’

In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump has stated he has not read the Mueller report, even though he has "every right to do so."

Mr Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions.

The statement came after the House Judiciary Committee, headed by a Democrat, authorised the issuance of a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full and unredacted report, the New York Post reported.

On March 24, Attorney-General William Barr issued a report summarising the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which focused on whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

There was no collusion, and Mr Barr concluded that Mr Trump did not commit obstruction of justice, either.

A firestorm over the report has continued since then, with Democrats demanding the report be released in full.

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.