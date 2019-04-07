Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics

Trump ‘hasn’t read Mueller report’

by New York Post
7th Apr 2019 11:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has stated he has not read the Mueller report, even though he has "every right to do so."

Mr Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions.

The statement came after the House Judiciary Committee, headed by a Democrat, authorised the issuance of a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full and unredacted report, the New York Post reported.

On March 24, Attorney-General William Barr issued a report summarising the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which focused on whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

There was no collusion, and Mr Barr concluded that Mr Trump did not commit obstruction of justice, either.

A firestorm over the report has continued since then, with Democrats demanding the report be released in full.

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

More Stories

donald trump editors picks mueller report

Top Stories

    Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    premium_icon Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    Health The Bully's Peter Lynch shares his experience with the procedure.

    Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    premium_icon Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    Rugby League Coach David Faiumu upbeat, excited about clash with Easts Tigers

    Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    premium_icon Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    Family Fun Thousands expected to flock to the coast next weekend.

    World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    premium_icon World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    Health Those living rurally are more likely to be diagnosed with a disease.