Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

More Stories

Show More
australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

    BREAKING: Warning issued after third bushfire flares up

    Breaking Multiple fire crews are on scene and conducting backburning to contain the fire

    • 4th Sep 2019 11:06 AM
    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today

    • 4th Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    premium_icon WATCH: Video of young touch judge goes viral

    News The video shows him practising his flag signals before the game

    • 4th Sep 2019 10:30 AM