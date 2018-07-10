Menu
Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated to succeed Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court.
Politics

Trump reveals new Supreme Court judge

10th Jul 2018 11:42 AM

DONALD Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to succeed Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

The US president made the anticipated announcement earlier this afternoon, describing the nomination as an â€œhonour and privilegeâ€?.

Mr Kavanaugh serves on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which often rules on major challenges to federal laws.

The 53-year-old Yale graduate is widely viewed as a skilled, conservative judge, best known for working on the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Mr Kavanaugh is also considered a safer pick than some of the other more partisan choices on the four-person shortlist.

He is widely supported by conservatives, although some believe he may be too moderate.

Mr Kavanaugh was recently challenged in a case involving a pregnant teenage immigrant in federal custody.

The judge would have delayed her abortion until she could be released to a US sponsor, but one of his conservative colleagues declared that, as someone who is in the U.S. illegally, the teen had no right at all to an abortion.

It will take up to three months before the justiceâ€™s nomination is confirmed, which could see Mr Kavanaugh on the court by early October.

A date for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is yet to be set.

