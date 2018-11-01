Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Donald Trump doesn’t understand the constitution. Picture: Supplied
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Donald Trump doesn’t understand the constitution. Picture: Supplied
Politics

Trump snaps at ‘know nothing’ Paul Ryan

by Staff writers
1st Nov 2018 5:11 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is at war with Republican Paul Ryan over the issue of birthright citizenship, calling on the Speaker of the House to keep his opinions to himself because he "knows nothing".

The remarkable comments from the president came after Mr Ryan commented on Mr Trump's stated plan to issue an executive order that would seek to end the right to citizenship for children of noncitizens born in the United States.

"You obviously cannot do that," Mr Ryan told Kentucky's WVLK-AM, adding that the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution "is pretty clear" on the issue.

Section 1 of the 14th Amendment reads: "All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

In Sullivan City, Texas, a woman who is in the country illegally plays with her two-year-old daughter who was born in the in the United States. Picture: AP
In Sullivan City, Texas, a woman who is in the country illegally plays with her two-year-old daughter who was born in the in the United States. Picture: AP

But Mr Trump has a different reading, tweeting today that "It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof'," he wrote. "This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court."

Mr Trump also lashed out at Mr Ryan saying he should be focusing on ensuring the Republicans hold its majority in both houses rather than commenting on the issue.

Mr Trump also pointed out that some Democrats, including the party's leader in the Senate, Harry Reid, once agreed that birthright citizenship was a crazy idea.

However, Senator Reid said he had "evolved" on the issue since those comments.

"In 1993, around the time Donald Trump was gobbling up tax-free inheritance money from his wealthy father and driving several companies into bankruptcy, I made a mistake," Senator Reid said in a statement.

"And in my 36 years in Washington, there is no more valuable lesson I learned than the strength and power of immigrants and no issue and I worked harder on than fixing our broken immigration system,"

Mr Ryan and scholars widely pan the idea that Mr Trump could unilaterally change the rules on who is a citizen. And it's highly questionable whether an act of Congress could do it, either.

Mr Trump has discussed the issue before and reinjected it into the political conversation just days before the 2018 midterms as he looks to energise his base.

Any change to the US constitution would need a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

donald trump harry reid paul ryan us politics

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners