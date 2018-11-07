Donald Trump’s pimp-up car was developed for $2 million

Donald Trump has always travelled in billionaire-style luxury. But his latest purchase is next-level.

The United States President rides in a massive luxury limousine designed to keep him in comfort, and more importantly protect him from any potential threat to his security.

The latest version of the 10-tonne presidential limousine, appropriately dubbed "The Beast", first made its debut in New York in September, where the President was seeing travelling ahead of the UN General Assembly.

General Motors won a contract of $US15.8 million ($AU21.9 million) to build the limos, with a dozen expected to be built all in all.

According to auto magazine Car and Driver, the new Beast comes with a heavy-duty GMC TopKick truck platform weighing over 6800 kilograms.

The magazine also said the "car's proportions are considerably more attractive than the previous, somewhat Frankenstein-like Beast."

But the eye-watering figure isn't just for style and excess. It's also designed to protect the President from any potential threat to his security.

It's no secret that US presidents have a history of being shot. It's something the Secret Service is well aware of, and all the stops have been pulled out to keep Mr Trump from harm.

The bombproof limo is sealed against chemical and biological attacks, and of course, has bullet proof windows.

‘The Beast’ parked outside the Tree of Life Synagogue near a memorial for the victims in Pittsburgh last month.

The shiny black chrome coat conceals a 20cm thick protective "wall", and the glass windows are 13 centimetres thick.

The car has Kevlar run-flat tyres to ensure the car can continue running even if one gets punctured, and eight inch armour plating - making the doors weigh the same as those on a Boeing 757.

It also has front-mounted teargas canisters and board pump-action shotguns, in case it needs to go on the offensive.

The limo also has extensive electronic communications equipment, with the Vice President and The Pentagon contactable at the drop of a hat.

The engine is currently believed to have Duramax 6.6-litre 300-300hp diesel, and uses 34 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres.

So what's the damage? Mr Trump's luxury limo can be all yours for the low, low price of … $US1.5 million ($AU2.08 million).

Still bigger than a Surry Hills apartment with that price tag.