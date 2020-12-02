Donation helps keep Bilbies sun-safe this summer

The Blackwater Bilbies Junior Cricket Club are thrilled with their new sun-safe gear which was bought with a $2500 donation from Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine.

It gets hot playing cricket in the Central Queensland town of Blackwater.

But the Blackwater Bilbies Junior Cricket Club’s teams will be sun-safe when they take to the middle this season thanks to a $2500 donation from Yancoal’s Yarrabee Coal Mine.

The club has used the money to buy its three teams (30 junior cricketers) matching long-sleeve shirts, team polo shirts and hats that provide much-needed sun protection, especially during the summer months.

Club president Travis Ash was excited about the purchase.

“We are thrilled the new cricket season has kicked off. It really brings together our community for a great day of sport,” Ash said.

“Sun protection is an important focus for all our families, so we are very grateful for the funding from Yarrabee Coal Mine.

“The season looks a little different this year following the pandemic, however we are so thrilled to be back out on the pitch playing the sport we all love.”

Yarrabee Coal operations manager Cris Shadbolt was happy to support the Bilbies.

The donation was part of the Yancoal Yarrabee Community Support Program, which aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas in which it operates.

“Junior sport unites a community and cricket brings boys and girls together for some fun as well as learning new skills, team building, overall fitness and is a great way to make new friends,” Shadbolt said.

“We are pleased our funding could purchase new clothing and hats to help protect the Bilbies cricketers from the harmful effects of the sun.”

