Donation made in support of sexual assault victims

THE Rockhampton Zonta Club this week joined with the Rockhampton Police Service to help women who have been sexually assaulted.

Zonta service coordinator Meredith Sutherland met domestic and family violence officer Senior Constable Mel Winslade to deliver clothes that will be given to sexual assault victims.

Zonta Clubs worldwide aim to promote the rights of women and girls.

Rockhampton club secretary Berenice Payne said local women’s needs were monitored, and the club would restock items whenever needed.

She said the project with the police had been in place for “a number of years”.

“Women when they’re sexually assaulted do need another set of clothes,” Mrs Payne said, “so we make sure that there’s clothing in all sizes that women can have access to in that situation.

“When there’s a need we go out, buy all the things, and take them to them.”

Mrs Payne said Zonta clubs had two goals: “creating awareness and getting actual support to people” in service of actually preventing violence against women.

Since 2019, their global campaign has focused on child marriage.

“Because we’re an international organisation, we also have international projects,” Mrs Payne said.

“Forced marriage of young girls is a very big project at the moment.”

She called it “one of the worst obstacles girls are facing globally, and a severe human rights violation”.

The Rockhampton Zonta Club relies on fundraisers to continue its work.