Donation to RFDS in honour of loved friend Neil

FAMILY, friends and colleagues of the late Neil Hancock gathered at the Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton hangar to hand over a $10,000 cheque to the charity organisation.

Mr Hancock passed away on August 12 from bladder cancer, and prior to his passing, was transferred from Rockhampton to Brisbane with the RFDS.

His good mate John Bryant, who has also called upon the RFDS before, thought it would be a good idea to raise some money for the "unsung heroes” of the RFDS.

Mr Hancock worked at Westpac Bank for 42 years and his colleagues raised just over $2,000 with the bank matching that total dollar for dollar. Friends and clients then chipped in along with Rocky's Own Transport who rounded it up to $10,000.

The money is being used to fund a Hamilton Ventilator, a fully featured compact intensive care unit ventilator.

Mr Hancock's wife Robyn and daughter Shannon attended the presentation and said it was "amazing” to see how many people cared about him.

"I don't think he realised how well respected he was... he touched a lot of people,” Mr Bryant said.

Donna Astbury, Regional General Manager for Westpac Commercial Banking, said Mr Hancock was an exceptional man and employee who dedicated his career to helping customers with their banking across metro and regional Queensland.

"Since Westpac has a strong history of supporting emergency health services through the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, we really wanted to honour Neil's memory through this donation to another critical health service, the RFDS,” she said.