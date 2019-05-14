Menu
Famil The residents were a family of six who had only left 15 minutes before.
Community

Donations begin for family of 6 who lost everything in fire

vanessa jarrett
by
14th May 2019 5:00 PM
DARUMBAL Community Youth Services is rallying around a family who lost all of their possessions in a house fire in Berserker last week.

The fire broke out about 5pm last Thursday on Livingstone St.

Luckily the family was not home at the time, however fireys were not able to save the burning building and the property was completely gutted.

Darumbal Community Youth Services chief executive Nyota Fetoa'i said the residents were a family of six, a mum and dad with four children aged between 11 and 20.

The family had only left the home 15 minutes prior and received a phone call from a friend who was driving past and saw the house on fire.

They only had the clothes on their backs and Ms Fetoa'i said it was lucky the mum grabbed her handbag so she still had her wallet.

"They didn't even have jumpers on because it was the middle of the afternoon,” she said.

DONATE

  • Family of six, parents and four teenage children
  • Phone Darumbal Community Youth Services Inc on 4922 6180
  • Items like towels, white goods, blanket, kitchenware needed

ABSOLUTELY RUINED: A house on Livingstone St, Berserker, was destroyed by fire last week.
ABSOLUTELY RUINED: A house on Livingstone St, Berserker, was destroyed by fire last week. Contributed

The family is believed to be in good spirits and safe.

"Just very thankful that nobody has been hurt in the process,” Ms Fetoa'i said.

She said Central Queensland Indigenous Development was also helping the family.

"They aren't the first family we have supported in this instance and they won't be the last,” Ms Fetoa'i said.

"When there are times of need, people need to be aware of what community services are available to them.”

Darumbal Community Youth Services Inc put out a call last week for clothing for the family, however Ms Fetoa'i said they were more in need of larger items now.

Police media have confirmed there are no formal causes of the fire and investigations are ongoing.

Initial investigations indicated the fire originated on the ground level, below the house, and spread up through the floorboards.

community support darumbal community youth service inc go fund me house fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

