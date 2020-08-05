Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Crime

Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks red cross toogoolawah police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland fast food king moves on after 45 years

        premium_icon Central Queensland fast food king moves on after 45 years

        Business He has owned five stores over the years and has eaten countless Big Macs

        CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

        premium_icon CHOPPED: Livingstone scraps 6 bushfire recovery projects

        News Only one survived from the initial list - find out which one it was.

        Concreter disqualified for drink-driving, then pinged again

        premium_icon Concreter disqualified for drink-driving, then pinged again

        News Khyle Reeves now has four drink-driving offences on his record.

        ASPIRE CQ: Please explain to CQ why no inland rail link

        premium_icon ASPIRE CQ: Please explain to CQ why no inland rail link

        Opinion No-one now appears to be championing the project identified by 11 councils as one...