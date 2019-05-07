Donations needed for Rocky Homeless Connect

Sue Pollock and Mike Ryan with some of the food to be given away at Homeless Connect. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

THERE will be extended drop-off times and locations to gather as many donations as possible for the annual Homeless Connect event.

The event provides people who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness with access to services and essential items.

Unfortunately, this year there was a location change for drop-offs and Rockhampton Regional Council have seen far fewer donations.

To help overcome this, drop-off hours have been extended and additional drop-off locations added.

Councillor Rose Swadling hoped the community would once again show their support.

"There are lots of great ideas around the region including making up a small pack for a particular person for example a teenage girl, and creating a collection point at your work place,” she said.

"Do you have some nice clothes that you no longer wear? Could you afford to buy a few extra cans of food or bottles of shampoo during your next shop? Then please help. While each donation may feel small, collectively we can make a huge difference.

"It's important to remember many of us could be just a few pay days away from homelessness.

"We should talk openly about how quickly circumstances can change and leave people without a place to live.

"Unfortunately homelessness and isolation can happen to anyone and being able to access vital services and get yourself fed and clothed when times are hard is so important.”

DONATIONS NEEDED:

SOUTHSIDE

Rockhampton Showgrounds Caretaker's Cottage, Exhibition Road Wandal (to the right of the Showgrounds Main Entrance and opposite Rockhampton State High School - picture below)

NORTHSIDE

Multicultural Development Association Office, 108 Alexandra Street, Park Avenue

Anglicare, 160 Musgrave Street

WHEN

Tuesday 7 May to Friday 10 May between 9am and 5pm.

Monday 13 May to Friday 17 May between 9am and 5pm.

An additional drop off session will be held between the hours of 8am and 12 noon on Saturday 18 May at the Southside Location only.

The Homeless Connect Event will be held at Rockhampton Showgrounds on May 23.

WHAT'S NEEDED?