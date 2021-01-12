DONATIONS: Where mayor hopefuls got their money

All candidates must summarise their total campaign spending within 15 weeks of election day.

In past weeks, residents of Rockhampton might have noticed signs by the road and online advertisements for mayoral candidates.

Early voting commenced on Monday, and electors may wonder what gifts each candidate has received and how much money has been spent on campaigns so far.

As recorded on the Electoral Commission of Queensland's public disclosures, Russell Claus received money from several individuals, including W. Ford, C. Ford, Capricorn Survey Group director and surveyor Richard Ford, and "CSG Bank of Queensland account", all of whom gave $499 each.

Richard Ford's application states that his clients "conduct business with local government in the form of development applications".

All four of the above donors are $1 below the threshold that demands a return from the giver and the receiver.

Mr Claus also received $2500 from Robert Pleash and $2000 from S&J McGregor, a landscape contractor.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga gave Nyree Johnson $6000.

Ms Johnson's husband gave her $7100 and the business Ms Johnson co-owns contributed $1500.

Besides those, Ms Johnson received $500 from a retiree and was given timber and screws for corflutes.

Councillor Donna Kirkland received $6,798.66 from Brett Kirkland.

John Rewald has one donation to his name - $2,000 from Pete Bramhall, a business owner in the disability support industry, according to Mr Rewald's declaration.

Councillors Tony Williams and Shane Latcham both spent $4,000 of their own money on their campaigns.

At the time of writing, no other candidates had declared any spending.

ECQ rules dictate that those who receive gifts of $500 or more from a single donor or who spend more than $500 on their campaigns must give a return within seven business days of receipt.

All candidates must provide a summary of their spending within 15 weeks of election day even if it was below the threshold; the ECQ audits bank statements to confirm the given information.

Spending from previous elections already declared, such as re-used corflutes, does not need to be declared again.

Anyone concerned about candidate spending not being disclosed can advise the ECQ.